Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel’s leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“Happy birthday to the purely positive, incredible, dualistic personality that is Karen Gillan,” the filmmaker shared with some behind-the-scenes shots of Gillan’s cosmic character in previous films.

Despite Gillan’s star having risen since her role in Guardians—she stars in Sony’s Jumanji franchise and leads Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake—the actor has said she’s “not eager” to move on from her comic book role.

“I love my character so much. I’m sort of obsessed with her,” Gillan previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I just get such a kick out of playing a character that’s really removed from myself. But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she’s gone through with Thanos and all of that. So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don’t know what that would really look like without James or Dave, but I really like playing her, so I’m not eager to finish.”

She’s also said the script to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the best script of the trilogy.

“I don’t know exactly,” Gillan said of a potential production start date for the movie in late 2019. “I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

