Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan Says She's "Not Eager" to Move on From Nebula

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may still be nearly two years away, but some of those involved in the production are already treating it as their swan song. Earlier this month, James Gunn told members of the press Vol. 3 is "probably" his last film with Marvel Studios, and Guardians star Dave Bautista has been surprisingly candid about his time as Drax coming to end in the same film. When it comes to Karen Gillan, however, she's not in a major rush to give up her role of Nebula just quite yet.

Gillan's been busy promoting Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake, and she's been inundated with Guardians-related questions. In a recent stop with THR, the Guardians star revealed she's totally willing to continue playing Nebula, even though the likes of Gunn and Bautista might be done with their respective Marvel roles.

“I love my character so much. I’m sort of obsessed with her,” Gillan shared with the trade. “I just get such a kick out of playing a character that’s really removed from myself. But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she’s gone through with Thanos and all of that. So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don’t know what that would really look like without James or Dave, but I really like playing her, so I’m not eager to finish.”

In that same interview, the actor confirmed the script for Guardians 3 has changed, and she has yet to read through the latest iteration of the script.

"I’ve read one, but I haven’t read the new one. I read one a long time ago. It could be completely different now, but what I read was amazing," she shared.

The actor previously revealed the script she read of the feature was one of James Gunn's best scripts written.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

