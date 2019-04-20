Karen Gillan Reveals Marvel Heroes She Would Team-Up With In Nebula Solo Movie

Most of the Guardians of the Galaxy faded away out of existence thanks to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but there are still two members left in Nebula and Rocket Raccoon. The last Guardians will help the remaining Avengers attempt to restore those lost to Thanos’ finger snap of death, though Nebula never needed another reason to hate Thanos to be fair. After all the torture she’s suffered from the Mad Titan, it’s time for revenge, but what about the future? That’s the question that came up in a new interview with Karen Gillan, and there’s one Avenger she would love to team-up with down the line.

Gillan spoke a bit about Nebula’s role in Avengers: Endgame, where we see her interacting with characters outside of Rocket, and that will only serve to show more sides to the hard-edged character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s great to see Nebula interacting with other people,” Gillan told the Toronto Sun. “It’ll show fans different sides of her. I think Nebula has always expressed a desire to seek revenge on Thanos. That’s from way back in the second Guardians movie. So she’s even more motivated to do that now and she’s found some teammates, which is pretty cool.”

She was also asked what hero she would want to team up with if a solo movie ever came to fruition. For Gillan, there are two characters that spring to mind, and both happen to be powerhouses.

“I think she could be good with the Hulk — when he’s angry,” Gillan said. “They could be two angry people together. I’d like to see that. I think she’d be good with Captain Marvel action as well. I think Nebula would have an unspoken respect for Captain Marvel.”

If that’s a possibility, you can sign us up now. Nebula’s edge would be extremely fun to watch opposite those two characters, especially if we get the merged Hulk that’s been teased for Endgame. As for Captain Marvel, we think that would be an extremely fun pairing as well, and here’s hoping Marvel finds a way to make it happen.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!