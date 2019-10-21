Kate Beckinsale Claims She Looks Exactly Like Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds

As we head towards Halloween, celebrities will begin getting dressed up in elaborate costumes to honor all corners of pop culture, but in the case of Kate Beckinsale, she feels like she is impersonating Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on a daily basis, as she believes she looks exactly like the actor. While the two might have quite different physiques, the actress noted that they share a facial resemblance, to the point that she has seen his face in advertisements and briefly thought it was herself. Luckily, she is referring to Reynolds’ face and not Wade Wilson’s horribly disfigured visage in the films.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds, like, in a shocking way,” Beckinsale shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster and I think, ‘Damn, I look hot, oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I never did that movie, I’ve been at home.’”

When host Fallon shared a photo of the two performers, Beckinsale noted, “You see it? It’s weird, right?”

What makes the resemblance more interesting, according to Beckinsale, is that Reynolds isn’t known for having feminine looks and has a relatively masculine presence.

“He’s not even a slightly girly, boy-bander type, he’s like a big, Canadian man. And I really see myself in him,” Beckinsale admitted.

The Underworld star went on to note that this is seemingly a long-standing idea she has had, causing unique situations for her and her boyfriends.

“I can’t be in the same room as him because one of us would, I think, explode or something would happen. But I have had boyfriends be in the same room as him when I wasn’t there and feel really compromised and I feel way too intimate,” Beckinsale joked. “They just feel like they’ve got a special—like they know things about his undercarriage that they shouldn’t, but they don’t.”

While the two have yet to share the screen together, it’s not an impossibility that they could collaborate at some point in the future. Beckinsale’s breakout role came in the action-packed Underworld series, in which she played a vampire battling all manner of monster, though she has ruled out a return to the franchise. Reynolds, meanwhile, might not see a third solo Deadpool film in the near future, but has pointed out that an X-Force film could move forward at some point, with the potential openings in Beckinsale’s action-oriented schedule allowing her to join such an adventure.

