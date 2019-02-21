Kendrick Lamar And SZA Will Not Perform ‘Black Panther’ Song At Oscars

Not long ago, there was a rumor that “All the Stars,” the Oscar-nominated Black Panther song, could be one of only two songs played live at the Academy Awards this year amid an ever-shifting program. Now, Variety is reporting that Kendrick Lamar and SZA have nixed the idea of performing it at the ceremony at all.

Unlike Robin Williams’s riveting and memorable performance of the Award-nominated “Blame Canada” from South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut, no other artist will be called upon to perform “All the Stars.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, all four of the other nominated songs — “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns,” “I’ll Fight” from “RBG,” and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” — will be performed at the show.

Apparently the original plan to showcase only the two songs from A Star is Born and Black Panther was reversed after the nominees banded together to object.

The Academy did try to get the duo to perform “All the Stars,” but were unable to come to an agreement for the performance, according to Variety‘s source.

In addition to the nominees, the remaining members of Queen will perform at the show in support of Bohemian Rhapsody, which was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor (for Rami Malek).

Black Panther has done pretty well this Oscar season, and “All the Stars” is no different, having been nominated for four Grammys including record of the year and song of the year. “King’s Dead,” also from the soundtrack to Black Panther, actually won Lamar a Grammy for best rap performance, and Ludwig Göransson’s score won best score soundtrack for visual media. Göransson himself is doing pretty well this season, getting some attention not just for his Black Panther score but for Creed II as well. The Black Reel Awards nominated him for both films in the Outstanding Score category.

The Academy Awards will go forward without a host this year, marking the first time the show has gone without an emcee since 1989. Of course, the primary job of the host is to keep the studio audience engaged and make jokes; the wide variety of presenters, including Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey, and Daniel Craig, will still be in attendance, and will presumably simply be introduced by a PA voiceover.

The 91st Academy Awards will be presented on February 24 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on ABC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!