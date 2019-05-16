Kevin Feige Says Hulk’s Avengers: Endgame Snap Did More Than Just Bring Everyone Back

The events of Avengers: Endgame restored those lost from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nearly wrapping up the decade-long Infinity Saga with a climatic battle against Thanos. But the movie also raised a lot of questions about time travel, alternate realities, and, of course, the logistics of billions of people disappearing and reappearing five years later.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) thread and was asked about the specifics of the snap. After all, some people were flying in airplanes when they disappeared, while others were driving their car which then crashed into Nick Fury. So what happened to those people? Were they brought back in the air, and did some materialize in the middle of a busy freeway?

Feige said that because the Hulk is now Smart Hulk, not only was he strong enough to wield the gauntlet, but he also was able to bring everyone back safely to places where they wouldn’t be immediately in harm’s way — hence the name “Smart Hulk.”

This wasn’t a question that the film had to explicitly answer, but it’s nice to know that Feige has an answer to some of the more tedious mysteries the Snap has created. Maybe we’ll get a Disney+ series about MCU citizens renegotiating with their lenders after banks seized their assets. The possibilities are endless!

While there are lots of questions about where we go from here, there are still a lot of possibilities for what happened in the five years between snaps. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the need for the time jump in the film, explaining that it allowed them to make some major changes to their characters ahead of the Avengers’ new mission.

“We wanted something that allowed them to change enough,” Joe Russo told Business Insider. “We needed enough time for them to process their grief that it would alter them as people.”

Anthony Russo added, “They were past the immediate grieving period.”

We’ll get a glimpse of how the world has changed when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in July. But for now, Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters.

