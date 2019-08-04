Kevin Feige Reveals His Favorite Moment in Marvel History

In the past ten years, producer Kevin Feige and his team have crafted the most successful franchise to ever rise out of Hollywood. Dozens of billions later, Feige himself has become a household name with not only genre enthusiasts but movie-goers worldwide. Out of the 20-some MCU movies he’s overseen, his most favorite moment comes from one of the latest: Avengers: Endgame.

In fact, you probably already know what the scene is. When all hope seems lost, Captain America (Chris Evans) picks himself up off the ground, brushes the dust off himself, and proceeds to walk towards Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his alien armada. Then, just in the nick of time, the portals start opening up and he had thousands of reinforcements. It’s the favorite moment for many, Feige included.

“We’re entering this moment, which I’ve said before is the happiest and proudest moment of my career with Marvel Studios,” Feige said during a fan Q&A earlier tonight. “Which is when Steve [Rogers] is standing up against all of Thanos’ army and it looks like all is lost. And he’s still going to do it even with a Titan-broken shield on his hurt arm. He steps forward then all of a sudden he hears something in his ear and over his shoulder.”

“This sequence of them arriving we shot a number of times in a number of different ways, utilizing most of the footage we shot each time and every time, it was overwhelmingly emotional having everyone there on the same day,” the producer continues. “There were certain days when everyone you saw there in the frame was there on set in Pinewood Atlanta.”

Earlier in the year, we spoke with Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken, who was charged with leading the team that crafted this very portal sequence. Aitken detailed the creation of the sling rings sequence, scaling up the effects first seen in Doctor Strange.

“We wanted to make sure that they were instantly recognizable for people as being the same Doctor Strange sling ring portals from the earlier movies,” Aitken told us. “Because at that really magical moment when the portals start opening up behind Cap, we wanted people to be instantly aware of what was going on.”

“We didn’t want them to be wondering, ‘Oh what’s this strange thing I’m seeing here? Is this the heroes arriving or is this more of Thanos’ army arriving through some other way?’ So it had to be very clearly recognizable as these Doctor Strange portals.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.