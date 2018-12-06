Kevin Smith Reacts to New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

The second Captain Marvel trailer dropped earlier tonight, giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans all kinds of new footage from the upcoming movie. Needless to say, fans were pretty excited — and they weren’t the only ones. Fan-favorite filmmaker chimed in with his thoughts shortly after the trailer found its way online.

According to Smith, it’s going to be Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) being the one to take down Thanos in Avengers 4.

“You’re f*****d, Thanos!” Smith tweeted. “I just saw @captainmarvel soaring through space and blasting starships like she’s on a 70’s album cover. God is *this* woman!”

Smith — the filmmaker behind cult classics like Clerks and Mallrats — has always been an outspoken proponent of superhero properties, even directing several episodes of the shows involved in The CW’s Arrowverse. Smith’s career started taking off after the release of Clerks in 1994, right around the time Captain Marvel is set.

According to Captain Marvel producer Johnathan Schwartz, the decision to set the movie in the 90s was so that Danvers would have her own era to carve out in the larger MCU.

“It’s giving Carol a place in the cinematic universe that she can carve out for her own, where she wasn’t one superheroine out of many,” Schwartz told EW of the decision to set Captain Marvel in the mid-’90s.

“’90s action movie is not the worst reference in the world, especially when you start looking at Robocop, Total Recall, even Starship Troopers a little bit,” Schwartz said. “Terminator 2, Independence Day. There’s a high-concept action-movie feel there that ends up being very character-based but also super badass, which is kind of the bullseye we wanted to hit.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Are you looking forward to Captain Marvel flying into theaters in March? What’d you think of the latest trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.