Kevin Smith Is Extremely Worried About Stan Lee

Kevin Smith may be recovering from his own recent major medical scare, but it’s legendary comic book creator Stan Lee that the filmmaker is worried about.

Smith took to Twitter to express his concern for Lee, sharing an article from Bleeding Cool about how Lee’s long-time caretaker and friend, Max Anderson, is reportedly no longer working for Lee. While several other creators and celebrities have expressed their concerns for Lee, Smith is now adding his voice as well.

Was dealing with my own health scare but now I’m extremely worried about my hero @TheRealStanLee. His buddy/caretaker Max has been his Alfred/Jarvis for years, taking the absolute best care of Stan. I join these comics pros in expressing concern for Stan: https://t.co/FOLlUkBbV5 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 7, 2018

Smith later followed that tweet up with another appealing to Lee directly via Twitter, asking if Smith could come visit the icon — who was among the first to send Smith well-wishes after his near-fatal heart attack last week — or if Lee wanted to come be part of one of Smith’s podcasts this week, though Smith indicated that he was having difficulties reaching him.

Greetings Generalisimo @TheRealStanLee! I’ve been trying to reach you on all the numbers I have for you but none of them work anymore. After my heart attack, you were one of the first people I wanted to see! So can I come visit you? Or do you wanna come over to podcast this week? pic.twitter.com/41oUeS7gxe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 7, 2018

For his part, Lee has had his own share of medial issues as of late. Lee, who recently had to cancel some convention appearances and was even rushed to the hospital for shortness of breath late last month, recently revealed that he had been battling pneumonia. In a video released to TMZ, the 95-year-old Lee reassured fans that was doing all he could to recover.

Unfortunately, health concerns haven’t been the only thing Lee has been dealing witn. Lee has also had some legal woes recently as well, reports that $850,000 was stolen from Lee and $300,000 was used to purchase a condo with a check forged in his name. Most recently, it was reported that $1.4 million had gone missing from Lee’s bank account. The Los Angeles Police Department is said to be investigating.

Stan Lee began working for the company that would become Marvel Comics, then called Timely Comics, in 1939. Lee made his debut as a writer with a prose Captain America story in 1941 and was promoted to editor at the age of 18 in 1942. In 1961, Stan Lee teamed up with Captain America co-creator Jack Kirby and created the Fantastic Four. This was the birth of the Marvel Universe and it changed comics forever. Stan went on to co-create several more of Marvel’s most iconic character with Kirby and some of Marvel’s other legendary artists such as Steve Ditko. These included Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the X-Men, and Daredevil. Lee became Marvel’s editorial director and publisher in 1972 and later was named chairman emeritus.