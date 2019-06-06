Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Met Captain Marvel’s Goose the Cat

We love when celebrities meet each other, and this week director Kevin Smith excitedly posted about meeting one of the year’s biggest stars: Goose the Cat from Captain Marvel. Alongside his long time onscreen partner, Jason Mewes, Smith met the “flerken” and posted about the encounter to Instagram. According to the filmmaker, Goose is just as cuddly as Chris Hemsworth!

“FLERKEN ALERT! Sometimes, @jaymewes and I use what little juice we have in this business of show to meet the big stars. And yesterday, we got to meet one of the biggest stars in all the @marvelstudios movies: Goose the “Cat”! The fuzzy fella from @captainmarvelofficial ate no Tesseracts while we were with him, but I think I saw a tentacle slip from his lip as we were leaving,” Smith wrote.

He added, “This is the 2nd @marvel superstar I’ve met this year and he was equally as cuddly as @chrishemsworth (though Goose purrs louder)! I told Goose I was also kind of in the movie too and he looked at me like I was making a pitiful play for inclusion and relevancy. “Uh, your *NAME* was in the movie,” Goose’s eyes seemed to say. ‘I’m like the fourth lead, Silent Bill.’ Cats, man – they don’t humor your insecurities like dogs do.”

Many people commented on Smith’s Goose photo, including his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith.

“Goose!!!!,” she wrote.

Fans commented on the post, too.

“Watch your eyes!!!!!,” @davidhaft warned.

“You’ll know you’ve made it in the movie business when you meet the rodent that saved the Avengers! I think he’s a slightly bigger star,” @evaevilness joked.

It’s especially fun to see Smith alongside Goose since Captain Marvel had a special shout-out to the director. During the film’s Stan Lee cameo, which was Lee’s first live-action appearance since he passed away, the comics legend was seen reading the script to Mallrats. Smith’s second film was made in 1995 and featured an amazing cameo from Lee. Since Captain Marvel also took place in 1995, it was the perfect way for Lee to show up as himself.

In addition to meeting famous kitties, Smith is also currently working on his next feature, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which is expected to his theaters this summer.

Captain Marvel will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.