Kevin Smith Reacts to Venom 2 Trailer, Ready to Return to Theaters

✖

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage debuted earlier this week, giving fans their first look at Tom Hardy's return as Eddie Brock as well as iconic Spider-Man villain, Carnage played by Woody Harrelson. The film, a sequel to Sony's 2018 film Venom, is set to open in theaters in September and now pop culture icon Kevin Smith is sharing his reaction to the trailer and says he is ready to return to theaters over a year after the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

"So, the trailer looks f*cking good and fun. I didn't see any like, I guess the bad guy is Carnage," said during a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast. "So there's your f*cking villain, Woody Harrelson chewing the scenery and what's his name, f*cking Tom [Hardy] just f*cking chewing the scenery yet again man, in that good way. He seems to be having a good time. I look forward to it. You know, I would have liked to have seen a lot more Carnage, but I'm gonna see that when I see the movie."

Smith explained that he didn't actually see the first Venom in theaters when it was released, something he came to regret. This time, however, he plans to be in theaters, between having his COVID-19 vaccine and the world starting to open back up.

"I didn't go out to see the first one in theater and then when I watched it at home I was like, 'Oh, I would have actually enjoyed this' so I will actually go see this in the theater," Smith said. "I wasn't one of those people that's like 'I want the world to open men, I'm tired of this sh*t.' I was like, I get it, we all got to hide from the germ, but you know I've had my double shots now for a while and the numbers here in California keep f*cking dropping there's a day last week where nobody died from f*cking COVID and stuff so looks like we're getting back to that place where the world is going to start opening up more and more."

He added, "I'm ready to go to the movies again. That Marvel trailer did kind of psych me up. Yeah. Movies are worth risking my life for yeah I'm gonna do it."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in theaters on September 24th.

What do you think about Smith's reaction to the Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer? Let us know in the comments.