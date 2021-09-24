Venom: Let There Be Carnage Releases Official Poster

✖

The Carnage is finally here. Marvel fans have been waiting quite a long time to get their first glimpse at the highly-anticipated Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the constant delays to the film's release date have caused a push in advertising for the movie. However, with the release of Let There Be Carnage set firmly for September, the true marketing campaign can finally begin, and Sony kicked things off on Monday morning with the first trailer and poster.

If you liked the absurdity of Eddie Brock and his Symbiote in the first Venom movie, then Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to skyrocket up your most-anticipated list. From the looks of the trailer, this sequel is really leaning in to the insanity. Meanwhile, the official poster for the film takes the symbiotic action to a new level. You can take a look at the stunning Venom poster below.

Opening wide only in theaters September 24. #Venom: Let There Be Carnage pic.twitter.com/ZjoTx7pHqZ — New #Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Out Now (@VenomMovie) May 10, 2021

The tweet from Sony brings a great play on words along with the poster, using "opening wide" to talk about the mouths of the symbiotes, as well as the theatrical release. It's also nice to know that the release date hasn't been pushed once again, as the poster and trailer confirm the September 24th debut.

Hardy returns to star as Eddie Brock in the new Venom movie, and he's joined by Woody Harrelson, who will be co-starring as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The cast also includes Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, Naomie Harris, and Peggy Lu. Andy Serkis stepped in as director for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with a script from Kelly Marcel.

As it stands right now, the Venom movies stand alone in their own big-screen continuity, and don't share any kind of universe with any of the existing Spider-Man characters. That could change in the future, but Sony and Marvel haven't announced any sort of crossover in the future.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters on September 24th.