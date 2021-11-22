Kevin Smith Reviews Shang-Chi Again: “That Movie’s Great When You Stay Awake and Watch the Whole Thing”

It’s been a couple of months since Shang-Chi and The Legends of the Ten Rings debuted in theaters and while many Marvel fans are already looking ahead to Spider-Man: No Way Home opening in theaters in December, one fan is taking the time to weigh in on Shang-Chi. That fan is Kevin Smith and on a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith said that he loved the film, saying that it was great when one stays awake to watch the whole thing.



Now, to be clear, Smith’s comment about staying awake isn’t a dig at the film. As he explained, Smith realized that he had originally fallen asleep when trying to watch it the first time, he was busy making Clerks 3 and had been preoccupied with his own movie. But now that he’s seen it and stayed awake for the whole thing? He loved it.



Here I am awake through this whole viewing. What a wonderful movie,” Smith said. “Like, everyone’s a charm city. Everyone’s f-cking killing it. The action sequences are f-cking fun, movie’s beautiful. Story’s touching. F-cking villains are f-cking badass. You know, the reinvention of the rings is great, you’re leading man is fantastic, your comedic f-cking backup is great. His kickass sister’s wonderful. All the f-cking fighting is dope. There’s a f-cking dragon and those giant fighting dogs or lions or whatever. I’m like, it f-cking rocks man.”



Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. The film is now streaming on Disney+.



“I love the movies. I love going to the movies,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this summer. “I love making movies for people to see in a shared environment in a theater together. To us, that’s what it’s about. The hybrid release can also be good – you want customers to have a choice. In this case, the choice is in theaters for 45 days. Here’s what I know: there’s an opening weekend, and you can go see a movie.”



