Loki’s Tom Hiddleston Wins Favorite Male TV Star at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Everybody loves Loki. After appearing as the trickster for the better part of 12 years and with no end in sight as of now, Tom Hiddleston is hoisting some pretty serious hardware Saturday night. The Loki star walked away with the Favorite Male TV Star award from Nickelodeon’s annual Kids Choice Awards.

Hiddleston beat out Ian Armitage (Young Sheldon), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Jerry Trainor (iCarly), Nathan Kress (iCarly), and Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai) for the award. It’s not Hiddleston’s first Blimp Award either. He previously won Favorite Villain for his portrayal of the Asgardian in The Avengers back in 2012.

Hiddleston is coming back for at least one more go-around with the character in Loki Season Two, a batch of episodes expected to begin filming at some point later this year. According to director Justin Benson, a filmmaker taking over directorial duties alongside his collaborator Aaron Moorhead, fans should expect the unexpected when it comes to another batch of episodes.

“Oh, unfortunately I don’t even think I can remember exact, like exactly… We’ve had a crazy year, my friend,” Benson said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “Only in terms of like champagne problems but it was funny ’cause we went from our movie, that just premiered at Sundance, Something in the Dirt. We went directly into Archive 81, directly into Moon Knight, directly back into Something in the Dirt, and then now here we are before you. Timeline gets a little mixed up in our heads.”

“I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it’s actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there’s just no reason to do it if it’s not going to be something new and fresh,” Moorhead added. “It’s funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we’re gonna bring all that to Loki.”

Loki Season One is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

