Kraven the Hunter Home Release Date Revealed (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

]Just a few weeks after flopping at the box office and delivering a franchise-worst performance for Sony’s universe of Marvel characters, Kraven the Hunter is already making its way to living rooms around the country. On Monday, Sony announced the on-demand and physical releases for Kraven the Hunter, the former of which is just around the corner.

Kraven the Hunter is set to make its home debut this week, hitting on-demand platforms for purchase and rental on Tuesday, January 14th. That’s just one month after Kraven was initially released in theaters.

In addition to the on-demand digital release, Sony also announced the full physical release plans for Kraven the Hunter. The film is being released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on March 4th. The 4K UHD combo will also be available as a collectible steelbook.

You can preorder any edition of Kraven the Hunter right here.

The 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital versions of Kraven the Hunter are set to come with a slew of special features, including multiple featurettes about the making of the film and a selection of deleted scenes. You can take a look at the full list of features below.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Becoming Kraven

Beast Mode: The Stunts of the Hunt

Outtakes & Bloopers

Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction

Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast

The DVD edition of Kraven the Hunter will only include the final three features listed above, so you’ll have to get one of the other editions if you’re hoping to check out the deleted scenes.

Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular anti-hero, who has spent decades as a villainous fixture in the world of Spider-Man. The film also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. The film is directed by Triple Frontier and A Most Violent Year filmmaker J.C. Chandor.

The official synopsis reads, “KRAVEN THE HUNTER is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (RUSSELL CROWE), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.”

After hitting theaters on December 13th, Kraven the Hunter struggled mightily at the box office, failing to live up to the performance of Sony’s other Marvel films. As it stands now, the film has made less than $60 million globally.