‘Jessica Jones’ Star Krysten Ritter Hospitalized By Illness

Krysten Ritter, the star of Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix, was recently hospitalized for a sudden illness while on tour to promote her first novel.

Ritter was forced to cancel a signing schedule to take place in the Chicago area when she became ill and was brought to the hospital.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hi Chi-Town fans!” Ritter wrote in an Instagram post from her hospital bed. “I am so sorry I missed my signing at @andersonsbookshop in Naperville tonight. As you can see, I got super sick suddenly and had to go to the hospital. I was so devastated to miss all you guys. I’m on the mend now and I’m totally going to be OK and I can’t wait for you all to read the book! You guys mean the world to me and thank you for all the love and support Xoxox krysten”

Ritter’s novel is titled Bonfire. Here’s the description from the publisher:

It has been ten years since Abby Williams left home and scrubbed away all visible evidence of her small-town roots. Now working as an environmental lawyer in Chicago, she has a thriving career, a modern apartment, and her pick of meaningless one-night stands.

But when a new case takes her back home to Barrens, Indiana, the life Abby painstakingly created begins to crack. Tasked with investigating Optimal Plastics, the town’s most high-profile company and economic heart, Abby begins to find strange connections to Barrens’s biggest scandal from more than a decade ago, involving the popular Kaycee Mitchell and her closest friends—just before Kaycee disappeared for good.

Abby knows the key to solving any case lies in the weak spots, the unanswered questions. But as she tries desperately to find out what really happened to Kaycee, troubling memories begin to resurface and she begins to doubt her own observations. And when she unearths an even more disturbing secret—a ritual called “The Game”—it will threaten reputations, and lives, in the community and risk exposing a darkness that may consume her.

With tantalizing twists, slow-burning suspense, and a remote rural town of just five claustrophobic square miles, Bonfire is a dark exploration of what happens when your past and present collide.

The second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones began production in April 2017, immediately following the end of production on Marvel’s The Defenders. Production wrapped in September. Ritter passed out at one point during production.

Jessica Jones Season Two will be released on Netflix in 2018.