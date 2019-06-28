Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Might Actually Be Re-Teaming up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 According to New Rumor

After the breakout success of Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born, the pop-culture zeitgeist has been obsessed with the bond between Cooper and his Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga. Aside from endless rumors about the two A-list celebrities becoming a romantic item, there’s also been a lot of fan wishing for Cooper and Gaga to be re-teamed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bradley Cooper is a major MCU star thanks to his voice role as Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and a new rumor is claiming that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 might bring Gaga into the MCU.

Hollywoodlife has the supposed exclusive on this, quoting an “insider” who claims that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will see Rocket get a love interest, who will be voiced by Gaga:

“‘There is a very strong possibility that Lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Only some cast names have been released but the word is Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest. Their characters are animated but still, it’s exciting. Audiences want them together and certainly everyone recognizes that appeal, they’re box office gold together, it’s very likely that this will happen,’ the insider shared.”

In Marvel Comics, Rocket has had a soulmate named “Lylla” who is a sentient otter, not to mention the heiress to the largest toymaking empire on Halfworld. Rocket fought for her freedom and affections during the Halfworld “Toy War” and eventually she joined him to journey into the cosmos in search of adventure.

Since news that James Gunn was back onboard for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, and given the events Rocket lived through during the five-year span between Avengers: Infinity War‘s Snap and its reversal in Avengers: Endgame, it’d be no surprise of the surly Raccoon had found someone to settle down with. MCU fans have been steadily campaigning for Lady Gaga to play Lylla, and this rumor now makes it sound like they could get their chance. If honestly would be a great look for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 to get Lady Gaga’s name on the marquee, whether Lylla’s role is a minor cameo or a larger character arc in the threequel’s story. Seeing Rocket trying to navigate a domesticated relationship would be pretty hilarious.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 has no release date. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters for a re-release this weekend. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media.