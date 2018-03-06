‘Legion’ Star Dan Stevens Teases Professor X in Season 2

The first season of Legion ended with the bombshell reveal that David Haller was adopted, and that his father has a significant role in the X-Men universe.

Well, if you’re a fan of Marvel Comics it probably wasn’t a “bombshell” per se, but when it was confirmed that Professor X was the David’s biological dad in the show, it was a revelation all the same.

Series star Dan Stevens spoke with Collider about that reveal and teased how it would come in to play in Season 2, though his comments seem to indicate that fans should be patient to find out more about Charles Xavier’s role in the FX series.

Asked if the reveal would be affect David moving forward, Stevens said simply said “it’s always there.”

“It’s always plaguing him or ringing bells in the background of whatever is going on,” said Stevens. “It’s less at the forefront of his mind, at the beginning of this season, but it definitely comes into play, as we move on, as it does naturally for people who discover that they are adopted. It’s an intriguing prospect, I’ll say that.”

Professor X has yet to actually appear on the series, though he was depicted as a chalk drawing in David’s mind as he attempted to decipher his relationship with the Shadow King. Then there was a shot of his iconic wheelchair, which Stevens revealed has a special connection to the X-Men cinematic universe.

“[That was] the actual wheelchair from The X-Men movies, by the way, which was awesome,” Stevens said. “It came up to Vancouver in a special crate and there was almost a ceremony, as it was un-boxed. It was really cool.”

Legion showrunner Noah Hawley has toyed with the idea of including Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy, the two actors famous for playing Professor X on the big screen. It remains to be seen if either will make an appearance, if Hawley will cast someone new, or if they’ll go a different route entirely.

But Stevens basically offered Stewart the job while both were appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, after Stewart said he was retiring from the role since Logan had premiered in theaters.

When Stevens responded with the opportunity to reprise the role on Legion, Stewart answered enthusiastically: “ABSOLUTELY. One hundred percent.”

We’ll see which iteration — if any — shows up on the second season of Legion after it premieres on FX on April 3rd.