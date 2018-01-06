‘Legion’ Season 2 Will Have a Time Jump

The second season of FX’s Legion will make a jump into the future when it debuts.

Legion Season Two will begin one year after the events of the first season’s finale. David Haller (Dan Stevens) will be trying to piece together what has happened in the year between.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Showrunner Noah Hawley explained the time jump decision during FX’s TCA panel.

“It’s a couple of things,” Hawley said. “If the first year was the story of an insane man in a sane world, then I was interested in looking at David now being the sane man in an insane world. We’ve established he doesn’t have schizophrenia and he has these abilities. There is this time jump, for him to come back and suddenly the world is a very different place. I was interested this year in looking at a mass psychology. Mental illness can also be cultural in a way so those issues were interesting to me. We’re also exploring with Dan, he’s on a journey here in which in the language of this world, you have heroes and villains. It’s not determined yet where he’s going to end up. A lot of that’s going to have to do with what’s holding him on the good path, this love story with Rachel and his experience with Farouk. That’s really interesting to explore I hope.”

Legion star Dan Stevens says the time jump also gives him new struggles to work through as David.

“Issues of trust and in terms of who exactly has rescued him, what have they rescued him from,” Stevens said. “Is he a force for good or evil? Either way, is he being used? What does that then turn that into? Which team does he end up playing for is always at play I think. that’s really heightened this year.”

FX also revealed the new actor playing the Shadow King in Legion‘s second season. The series also dropped Bryan Singer as an executive producer.

Legion returns to FX in April.

[H/T] SlashFilm