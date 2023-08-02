LEGO Marvel Studios Minifigures Series 2 Unveiled With September 1st Release Date

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the massive August 2023 LEGO drop in the books, we're looking ahead to the biggest launches for September. One of them will be a second wave of minifigures that celebrate popular characters from Marvel Studios movies and shows. There will be 12 Marvel characters to collect in this wave from properties like the upcoming X-Men '97 and Agatha: Coven of Chaos shows (or possibly WandaVision) on Disney+, as well as previously released shows like Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and She-Hulk. A full breakdown of the minifigures is as follows:

Wolverine



Storm

Beast

Moon Knight

Mr. Knight

Agatha Harkness



Werewolf by Night

She-Hulk

Hawkeye

Kate Bishop

Cassie Lang

Echo

LEGO Marvel Series 2 minifigures will be available to order starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on August 31st / July 1st here at LEGO.com priced at $4.99 for a blind box or $29.99 for a 6-pack. Each box will include an accessory and information leaflet.

Not surprisingly, X-Men '97 has been the darling of toy manufacturers lately, given the popularity of the original animated series and the classic look of the characters. We expect the minifigures to be the most coveted from this wave.

X-Men '97 Season 2 Recently Confirmed

During 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans their first official look at their upcoming reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97, and even revealed something else pretty major. The studio also revealed that they were developing a second season of X-Men '97, and will continue the story that began in the fan-favorite original series.

Marvel Studios revealed a cool sizzle reel of X-Men: The Animated Series as the panel transitioned to the reboot series, X-Men '97. All of the original voice actors are back to play their original characters from the first show, "This is gonna be their first project since acquiring the rights back," executive producer Beau DeMayo told the crowd. DeMayo also made sure to give a shout out to all of the original creatives from the first series who stood up for a round of applause. Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Gray, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops are all expected to return.

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are all returning and will joined by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 will follow Magneto as he will be leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the lead antagonist in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," DeMayo revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date may or may not be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.