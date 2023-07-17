X-Men ’97 Epic Hero Series Lineup Includes An Affordable 14-Inch Sentinel Figure

Hasbro’s Epic / Titan Hero Series of figures is great for fans that want some fun toys without spending Marvel Legends prices, and that has never been more appealing that it is with the 14-inch Titan Hero action figure. It’s part of a wave of figures inspired by the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series X-Men ’97, which is expected to arrive on Disney+ in the near future.The show will be a continuation of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series from the ’90s, complete with the original voice cast, and Hasbro’s figures are definitely bringing back some memories.

Additional figures and roleplay items in the X-Men ’97 Epic / Titan Hero Series lineup include Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, a Wolverine claw toy and the Team X-Jet. Pre-orders for these items can be found via the links below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

“As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series,” Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios previously said. “Everyone that is making X-Men ’97, top-down, is a fan. On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That’s the responsibility.”

Confirmed cast members for X-Men ’97 includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.”

It was thought that X-Men ’97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date may or may not be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you’ll be able to find it right here.