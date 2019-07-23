Lin-Manuel Miranda Walked Comic-Con Floor Disguised as Deadpool

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld reveals Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda walked the floor at San Diego Comic-Con disguised in a “janky, dimestore” Merc with a Mouth costume.

“I was definitely not expecting to see Lin-Manuel Miranda dressed up as DEADPOOL but then he whips out his phone and shows me pics of him in his ‘janky, dime store’ Deadpool costume that he walked the con floor as on Saturday! WHAT??” Liefeld shared on Instagram Monday.

“He gave me permission to take the shots showing him standing next to ‘superior, movie quality’ Deadpool’s at the con. This blew me away! So, those of you at the show, did you see this Deadpool, maybe take a pic with him at the show? That was Mr. @hamiltonmusical himself! Looking forward to His Dark Materials coming on @hbo.”

The Mary Poppins Returns star will next appear as balloonist Lee Scoresby in the Philip Pullman-inspired His Dark Materials, which debuted its first trailer at Comic-Con. James McAvoy (Dark Phoenix), Ruth Wilson (Luther) and Dafoe Keen (Logan) also head the series.

“Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra (Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world,” reads the official description for the HBO and BBC One series.

“Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will (Amir Wilson), a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.”

His Dark Materials is due out late 2019.