Falcon and the Winter Soldier's New Captain America Admits He Doesn't Follow the Comics

Wyatt Russell might be the newest Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's the biggest fan of all things Marvel. After getting his time to shine in the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the House of Ideas decided to send Cap 2.0 on a press tour, and that's where he revealed not only does he not keep up with the publisher's source material, but he also didn't watch a single Marvel project prior to getting his job as the Avenger.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Russell said it wasn't until he started watching through the Marvel movies that he realized just how big of shoes Chris Evans left behind to fill.

"It's next to an impossible job as far as I'm concerned," Russell told the magazine. "You're trying to be a character who's perfect. Then playing against that, of trying to be a character who's perfect but feels like he's not at all, he did an unreal job of towing that line."

In the same conversation, Russell said he wasn't keen on the source material largely because he wanted to put his own spin on the character — a spin that starts to branch the live-action version of the character off from his comic book counterpart.

"Who am I in this suit?" Russell added. "What does it mean to me? What does it mean to the people watching?"

He concluded, "Everybody has this idea of imposter syndrome to a degree, like even Sam at the beginning. [Sam] didn't necessarily feel comfortable with being Captain America. He didn't feel right. Everybody deals with those things differently. So, it's a big difference between this guy [John] and Steve. He's a little bit more of a [jump in] head first type guy."

