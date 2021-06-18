Loki Has A Brand New Look At Avengers Campus

✖

Loki is sneaking around at Avengers Campus and Disney brought out some new pictures of him. It only makes sense that Thor’s brother would be up and about at the theme park with all the other MCU characters. So, after you say hi to Sam Wilson near the front of the entrance, you can start looking around for the god of mischief in his new TVA windbreaker. (No word on if you can buy that just yet, but we’re going to assume that’s coming along shortly.) People seemed ecstatic about the news. More interestingly, it seems as though the heroes and other characters will be getting regular updates based on their appearances in the latest properties. Loki started out in that TVA jumpsuit guarded by Minutemen, but now, he’s a part of the operation just like in the show. It will be super interesting for fans to be visiting at different points of the year as characters like Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye get added to the mix.

The TVA is taking over Avengers Campus! Check out Loki’s latest look at Disney California Adventure park and catch up with #Loki now streaming on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/7snl7W8mgP — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 16, 2021

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak previously got to talk to the creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, Brent Strong. He laid out how all of these heroes interact in a space like the Avengers Campus.

“Absolutely. So first of all, you know, the, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we've assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we're all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think,” he said. “And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you're taking part in that story.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also had a couple of things to say before this section of Disney’s California Adventure opened. This presents the “next step” of their storytelling process.

“Going to Disneyland, that's what we did as a family, going on these amazing rides that promised a spectacular future ahead,” Feige told the press during a behind-the-scenes featurette. "The notion of having films that I was a part of brought to life is amazing… Avengers Campus is absolutely the next progression of telling these stories, of experiencing what it's like to ride alongside these characters. It could only be done in a Disney theme park attraction."

