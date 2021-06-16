Loki Changes the Marvel Fans Will Look at Salad Forever
The second episode of Loki dropped on Disney+ today and it's already a trending topic on Twitter. The episode follows Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as he helps the Time Variance Authority and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) search for a "variant" Loki who is causing trouble to the sacred timeline. Loki figures out this mysterious other Loki is hiding in time in various apocalyptic events. While explaining this to Mobius, Loki talks about the destruction of Asgard, which happened during Thor: Ragnarok, and uses Mobius' salad to represent his home planet. The destruction of Asgard AKA Mobius' lunch, has caused a lot of fun reactions from fans on Twitter.
Before checking out some of the fun tweet reactions to Loki's second episode, here's what Hiddleston recently had to say when asked about his reaction to finding out there are multiple Lokis. "Well, you know, we contain multitudes as the saying goes," Hiddleston shared with Marvel. "I find there's so many multifaceted aspects of his character which often exist within him either in concert or in conflict and that's part of the pleasure I have in playing him. And then to have that interior multiplicity externalized was thrilling."
You can check out some of the funniest salad-related Loki tweets below...
RIP
prevnext
#Loki #LokiSpoilers— LOKI SPOILERS (@fruitshake12345) June 16, 2021
-.
-.
-.
-.
-.
-.
-.
HIS POOR SALAD😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hl6g8IWTlP
Picturesque
prevnext
#Loki SPOILERS (without context)— Basil 🌱 (@CitrineMochiArt) June 16, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
What a lovely photo of Asgard pic.twitter.com/505hhRyUBK
Meme Madness
prevnext
#LOKI SPOILERS episode 2.— Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) June 16, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
.
Loki explaining how Mobius who
salad is Asgard: just wants to
eat the salad: pic.twitter.com/7BjYmSyW4s
Can't Look Away
prevnext
#Loki spoilers— Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) June 16, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I never thought I needed to see loki adding salt and pepper in a salad😭😂 pic.twitter.com/M9AP9tx29v
You Have to Laugh
prevnext
#loki #lokiwednesdays spoilers without context !
Loki is at a salad bar with Mobius. He gave Mobius a salad because he owes him one. pic.twitter.com/pSJ9Jo1tKJ— where is loki today? (@lokislocation) June 16, 2021
Never Gets Old
prevnext
Loki explaining to Mobius that his salad is Asgard pic.twitter.com/R789tSkBTc— kaz | loki’s dual daggers era (@lokisdualblades) June 16, 2021
Classic Loki
prevnext
#loki spoilers— Rachel 𖤍 is having a breakdown (@ThorRagnerok) June 16, 2021
-
-
-
-
We all know Loki just wanted a reason to ruin mobius’s salad 😭 pic.twitter.com/cVKGr9n5A3
Awesome Fan Art
prevnext
I really felt for that salad #Loki pic.twitter.com/BjHLuIWWk2— SigynArt (@sigynart) June 16, 2021
In Conclusion
prev
#loki spoilers— michelle (@dilfhiddleston) June 16, 2021
-
-
-
help loki is so proud of the salad metaphor he’s so cute bye pic.twitter.com/3qbQX0YOIU