Loki Changes the Marvel Fans Will Look at Salad Forever

The second episode of Loki dropped on Disney+ today and it's already a trending topic on Twitter. The episode follows Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as he helps the Time Variance Authority and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) search for a "variant" Loki who is causing trouble to the sacred timeline. Loki figures out this mysterious other Loki is hiding in time in various apocalyptic events. While explaining this to Mobius, Loki talks about the destruction of Asgard, which happened during Thor: Ragnarok, and uses Mobius' salad to represent his home planet. The destruction of Asgard AKA Mobius' lunch, has caused a lot of fun reactions from fans on Twitter.

Before checking out some of the fun tweet reactions to Loki's second episode, here's what Hiddleston recently had to say when asked about his reaction to finding out there are multiple Lokis. "Well, you know, we contain multitudes as the saying goes," Hiddleston shared with Marvel. "I find there's so many multifaceted aspects of his character which often exist within him either in concert or in conflict and that's part of the pleasure I have in playing him. And then to have that interior multiplicity externalized was thrilling."

You can check out some of the funniest salad-related Loki tweets below...