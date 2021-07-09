Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson to Receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

One of the longest-tenured stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get recognition for her years of delivering on-screen. On Tuesday, MTV announced that Scarlett Johansson is going to be presented with the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony. The 2021 edition of the awards will take place this Sunday, May 16th, and it's there where Johansson will be presented with the achievement.

Quite a few movie fans know Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the MCU. She first appeared as the Avenger back in Iron Man 2 in 2010, and went on to appear in all four Avengers films, both Captain America sequels, and the upcoming Black Widow solo film. While that role has taken up a bunch of her time, Johansson has done so much more on the big screen than take out bad guys alongside Steve Rogers and Clint Barton.

In 2019, Johansson was nominated for not one, but two Academy Awards for her efforts. She earned a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her turn in Marriage Story, and a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.

Johanssons will be getting the big achievement award on Sunday night, but there will be plenty of other hardware given out throughout the celebration. You can check out the full list of this year's nominees below.