Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson to Receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021
One of the longest-tenured stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get recognition for her years of delivering on-screen. On Tuesday, MTV announced that Scarlett Johansson is going to be presented with the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony. The 2021 edition of the awards will take place this Sunday, May 16th, and it's there where Johansson will be presented with the achievement.
Quite a few movie fans know Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the MCU. She first appeared as the Avenger back in Iron Man 2 in 2010, and went on to appear in all four Avengers films, both Captain America sequels, and the upcoming Black Widow solo film. While that role has taken up a bunch of her time, Johansson has done so much more on the big screen than take out bad guys alongside Steve Rogers and Clint Barton.
In 2019, Johansson was nominated for not one, but two Academy Awards for her efforts. She earned a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her turn in Marriage Story, and a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.
Johanssons will be getting the big achievement award on Sunday night, but there will be plenty of other hardware given out throughout the celebration. You can check out the full list of this year's nominees below.
Best Movie
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Best Performance in a Movie
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Best Performance in a Show
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Best Hero
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
Best Kiss
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
Best Comedic Performance
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Best Villain
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Breakthrough Performance
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Best Fight
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Best Frightened Performance
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
Best Duo
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)