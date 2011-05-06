Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Teases Chaos in Disney+ Series

✖

The new Disney+ series Loki will shine the spotlight on a different God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one who will see the timelines expand to a lot of interesting directions. But with the Marvel Studios series bringing back Tom Hiddleston's character who died in Avengers: Endgame, many fans have a lot of questions about the nature of the multiverse and the different timelines in the MCU. It looks like we'll finally get those answers when the Thor spinoff finally premieres on Disney's new streaming service in June. But Hiddleston himself is teasing a lot of chaos to come.

The actor recently spoke with Empire Magazine about the premiere of Loki on Disney+. The actor was asked about Loki's disappearance during the events of Avengers: Endgame, and the resulting timeline change.

"...Where, when, how? How skilled is [Loki] at using the Tesseract to get to places? It is, after all, the Space Stone. So I suppose, to quote Hawkeye, doors open on both sides. You can open a door into space, anywhere, anytime."

These events set up the introduction of the Time Variance Authority, or rather the TVA. But even though Loki is traveling through space, his actions have likely caused a major deviation to the timeline.

"The trailer shows a face-to-face with the Time Variance Authority. The TVA. An organization that governs the order of time. Pretty big institution," said Hiddleston. "Substantial responsibility to make sure that time unfolds according to pre-determined lines. So you have an institution that represents order, and a character that represents chaos. Therein begins the drama."

The actor has been playing coy about the role, though he's recently teased more info about the Disney+ series. Expect a lot of surprises when Loki premieres in two months.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston explained. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

Hiddleston added, "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 11th.