#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd Trend Imagines Hilarious Marvel Scenarios
Moments after trying to conquer Earth, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) suddenly found himself as an agent of the Time Variance Authority. As the character's self-titled series on Disney+ has shown us, the Asgardian god of mischief is helping Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the rest of the TVA track down "variants" they feel pose a threat to the Time-Keeper's "sacred timeline." Naturally, this involves road trips across the spectrum of time, and fans of the show are having a field day with the premise.
Saturday, a new hashtag — #LokiChangedTheTimeLineAnd — began to trend as MCU fans imagine scenarios in which Loki's actions changed the timeline to a hilarious effect. "#LokiChangedTheTimeLine and the Ancient One now has hair," one tweeter shared.
"#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd beat up on the Teletubbies," another wrote.
#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd beat up on the teletubbies . He's a monster! pic.twitter.com/SK1X5KHr6R— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) June 12, 2021
So many Loki fans hopped in on the trend, the hashtag became a trending topic, where it remains as of Saturday afternoon. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.
Quicksilver Who
#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd I still don’t know which one is the real Quicksilver pic.twitter.com/tg0PPGgJ22— teatime75 (@teatime75) June 12, 2021
Nic Cage Universe
#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd it became an all Cage universe. pic.twitter.com/zUT7GL74S7— Derek Chu 🍕🌮🥓🍜 (@LiveDerekChu) June 12, 2021
Elseworlds
#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd Superman and Martian Manhunter joined the Avengers. pic.twitter.com/tCSNeb7PzO— Mx. Marc (@BadBoxArtMarc) June 12, 2021
Wow
Owen Wilson was cast as Mobius
Tom Hiddleston was cast as Loki
Loki Mobius pic.twitter.com/FrmU6or1Ku
They Grow Up So Fast
Baby Grogu is a Teen Now💕 #LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd pic.twitter.com/5rEtF7hMCF— Justinnnn❤️🇨🇦 (@fivefortweeting) June 12, 2021
The First...Avenger?
#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd stole @ChrisEvans part in the movie. pic.twitter.com/Q7fiFBPvBV— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) June 12, 2021
RIP Hawkeye
#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd it was Clint. pic.twitter.com/F4v3PBKsgK— niko🌸 (@lMNlKO) June 12, 2021
The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

