LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd Trend Imagines Hilarious Marvel Scenarios

Moments after trying to conquer Earth, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) suddenly found himself as an agent of the Time Variance Authority. As the character's self-titled series on Disney+ has shown us, the Asgardian god of mischief is helping Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the rest of the TVA track down "variants" they feel pose a threat to the Time-Keeper's "sacred timeline." Naturally, this involves road trips across the spectrum of time, and fans of the show are having a field day with the premise.

Saturday, a new hashtag — #LokiChangedTheTimeLineAnd — began to trend as MCU fans imagine scenarios in which Loki's actions changed the timeline to a hilarious effect. "#LokiChangedTheTimeLine and the Ancient One now has hair," one tweeter shared.

"#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd beat up on the Teletubbies," another wrote.

#LokiChangedTheTimelineAnd beat up on the teletubbies . He's a monster! pic.twitter.com/SK1X5KHr6R — Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) June 12, 2021

So many Loki fans hopped in on the trend, the hashtag became a trending topic, where it remains as of Saturday afternoon. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.