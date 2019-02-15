‘Loki’ Details Reveal When the Marvel Series Takes Place

New details have surfaced for Marvel Studios‘ planned Loki series, and they’re poaching some talent from Rick & Morty to make it happen.

But with the character dying (for the third time) in Avengers: Infinity War, fans have questions about when the series will take place. We now have a better idea of Loki‘s setting, and it will be more widespread than first thought.

A new report from the Hollywood Reporter indicates that Loki will likely take place throughout human history. “Sources say the show will follow Loki as the trickster and shapeshifter pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events,” the report states.

This falls in line with previous rumors that Kid Loki could play a major role in the series, taking from the popular comic book storyline in Journey Into Mystery. But it will also open up the series to adapt a wide breadth of plots featuring the God of Mischief.

Throughout the course of Marvel Comics’ publishing line, Loki has taken on a lot of different forms. Around the events of “Dark Reign”, Loki took the form of a woman and attempted to impersonate Scarlet Witch, even joining Norman Osborn’s “Cabal” of powerful villains. She eventually betrayed Osborn and aided the heroes in their defeat of the Sentry, who had been manipulated and succumbed to his evil Void persona.

Marvel Studios tapped Michael Waldron to serve as showrunner on Loki; the writer and producer is mostly known for his work on Rick & Morty, and he’s currently working on the upcoming fourth season of the series. Waldron will write the pilot for the Loki series and serve as executive producer of the series, including his duties as showrunner.

Loki is the only confirmed Marvel series for Disney+ thus far, though reports indicate that Jac Shaeffer has been tapped to showrun on Vision and the Scarlet Witch, while Malcom Spellman will handle Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently spoke with Variety about their upcoming slate for Disney+ and revealed its the next step in the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Disney+ is, yes,” said Feige. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

There’s no word yet on when the show is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform, but Disney+ is rumored to launch later this year.

Loki can next be seen in Avengers: Endgame premiering in theaters on April 26th.