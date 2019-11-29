New Fan Poster Imagines a Fractured Adventure for Loki’s Disney+ Series

Loki is out in space both literally and figuratively after the events of Avengers: Endgame. A sick piece of fan art is imagining what that road through the multiverse might be like for the trickster after he made off with that infinity stone. BossLogic comes through with a design that harps on the fractured nature of Loki’s story now. This is a character that’s worn a ton of different hats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s been a villain, a bit of an anti-hero, and even been truly heroic at different parts in the grander meta-narrative of the MCU. But, the new Disney+ series sees the Asgardian prince as a man out of time and space because of his apparent demise near the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Audiences are probably going to be reminded early and often that the version of Loki that’s running around different corners of this story will not have had the other experiences that the older version that met his demise did. So, things will take on a different tone if he has to come into contact with his brother Thor or his parents in the new series. At any rate, it seems like there are going to be a lot of twists and turns once the show gets rolling on Disney+.

Kevin Feige was pumped for the entire Marvel Studios slate heading into Phase 4. The head man mentioned that the narrative of the upcoming Loki series is going to be huge in establishing new corners of this universe. Feige promised, “We’re taking Loki to an entirely new part of the MCU.” There’s no telling what that could mean, but fans are thinking it’s probably going to have something to do with time travel. This assumption is understandable when you think about Endgame blowing the doors wide open for that concept in these movies.

View this post on Instagram #loki @disneyplus can’t wait for the shenanigans A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Nov 27, 2019 at 4:27am PST

When it comes to the question of time travel, the creative team has a few morsels for fans hiding in that Expanding the Universe special on Disney+. “There’s a huge time travel component,” Loki executive producer Stephen Broussard explained. “There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki.”

During that special, the idea of Loki as a figure in foreign territory cropped up a lot. “We’re finally going to see him on his back foot,” executive producer Kevin Wright added. “This his him, being put in a position where he doesn’t have all the answers, and has been thrown a curveball by life.” This could be kind of refreshing because some of the most fun moments with Loki rely on him having to think on the fly or take up a partnership borne out of mutual convenience.

