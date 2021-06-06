Loki Director Says the Series Isn't Based on Any Specific Comic Book

✖

Fans hoping to get a major comic adaptation with Loki may walk away disappointed. According to series director Kate Herron, the series doesn't align with any particular comic story featuring the Asgardian trickster. While it may pull some inspiration from here and there, there's not a major narrative adaptation like there was in Avengers: Age of Ultron or Captain America: Civil War. The filmmaker made the comments to DigitalSpy, where she says Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) story is something "not seen or read before."

Earlier in the week, the director told THR that right when she, Michael Waldron, and the rest of the creatives behind the series thought they were getting too weird with it, they were encouraged by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to "go weirder."

"Something I always found was we would sometimes pitch something, and it would be at a good place, but he’d always be like, 'OK, that’s great, but push it further,'" Herron tells THR. "Sometimes I’d pitch stuff and be like, 'this is too weird' and he’d say 'No, go weirder.' He wants to tell the best story and I found it really helpful having his eye across everything and the fact that he does challenge everything. Tom as well, on set. He brings this amazing energy and this great A-game that causes everyone to rise to the occasion."

According to Hiddleston, the series will work with audiences because they've already seen into Loki's future.

"I think what's really interesting is that the audience broadly has better perspective on Loki than Loki does," Hiddleston added. "Because the audience has seen the events of The Dark World, and Ragnarok, and Infinity War, and Endgame, and this is a Loki that doesn't have any of that self-awareness. He hasn't been on this arc of redemption and catharsis, and upon being apprehended by the TVA, he's a very confused and destabilized being. He's out of his comfort zone, a fish out of water, and not happy about it (laughs)."

