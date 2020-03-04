Marvel’s Loki: Tom Hiddleston Suits Up in First Set Photos

The new year is here, and Disney+ is not wasting any time preparing its new slate of originals. From The Mandalorian‘s new season to a slew of Marvel shows, the streaming service has big plans for fans, and the very first set photos from Loki have surfaced at last. And as you can see below, Tom Hiddleston looks a bit different in these snaps than you remember.

The set photos went live on Twitter thanks to the user cosmic. It was there they posted five set photos taken of Marvel’s Loki as the TV series filmed outside. The external shots focus on Hiddleston in character as Loki, but he is joined by a crew of soldiers in matching gear.

As you can see below, Hiddleston has his hair slicked back in Loki’s classic style, but he is not wearing his usual green-and-gold costume. The actor has replaced the look with a business suit and blue button-up shirt. Matching with a dark tie, the night time scene sees Hiddleston lead a crew of riot soldiers in the rain towards a yet-known location.

If you look closely, you will see Hiddleston’s suit jacket as a badge patched on to, and the logo shows up on all the soldiers’ gear. The photos are too blurry to make out the exact text, but fans are certain the logo has to do with the T.V.A. Not long ago, Disney+ showed an official look at Loki in a sizzle reel, and it was there fans saw Hiddleston sporting some Time Variance Authority gear.

From the looks of it, Loki is about to become an official agent of the Time Variance Authority, but the word is out on who is he is facing. Loki might be going on a series of missions in his titular show, but one set photo teasing a rather interesting possibility. One photo shows a blond-haired woman in costume that’s covered up by a coat, leading fans to speculate about the debut of Lady Loki or even The Enchantress.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.