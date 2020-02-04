Could Kang Be the Villain of the Loki Disney+ Show?

Now that Marvel Studios once again owns the live-action film rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men libraries, it's but a matter of time before the Kevin Feige-led studio begins introducing characters previously under control of 20th Century Fox. Since the studio isn't a stranger to unconventional practices, it stands to reason Feige and company will first introduce some of the lesser-known characters from those two families of characters. Enter Kang the Conqueror.

In three Fantastic Four movies from Fox, fans have gotten Doctor Doom twice, Silver Surfer once, and Galactus (kind of) once. Who we haven't seen yet, however, is the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror. Thanks to the first look at Disney+'s Loki, we think Kang could end up popping up in the show — you know, if the stars align just right.

As many have noticed, Tom Hiddleston's eponymous character appears to be wearing a jumpsuit from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) a group, as fate would have it, that has just so happened to have a run-in or two with Kang. Claiming authority over the multiverse and all timelines, the TVA first appeared in an issue of Thor in 1986. Maybe — just maybe — the TVA imprisons Loki, only for them to call upon the God of Mischief's expertise when Kang begins destroying the other timelines across reality.

After all, Marvel has gone to great lengths promoting the time-traveling aspect of the show — something the villainous Kang is known all too well for. "There's a huge time travel component," Loki executive producer Stephen Broussard says in the Expanding the Universe special on Disney+. "There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki."

"We're finally going to see him on his back foot," executive producer Kevin Wright added. "This his him, being put in a position where he doesn't have all the answers, and has been thrown a curveball by life."

Loki is set to hit Disney+ next spring.

When do you think we'll finally get Kang? Think it over and let us know your best theories in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!