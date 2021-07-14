Loki Finale Features the Debut of a Major New MCU Star

✖

This has been a big week for new fan-favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Friday saw the debut of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and she instantly stole the hearts of everyone watching. The same can be said for the barrage of Variants that took part in the penultimate episode of Loki just two days earlier. On Wednesday, during the highly-anticipated Loki finale, fans were introduced to yet another character that has already become a favorite to many.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the Loki finale. Continue reading at your own risk...

Jonathan Majors, the Emmy-nominated star of HBO's Lovecraft Country and A24's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, was revealed last year to be a part of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast, where he will be playing Kang the Conqueror. There was a lot of speculation heading into the Loki finale that Majors would show up as the time-travelling villain.

Fortunately, Majors did make his MCU debut in the final episode of Loki's first season, though the identity of his character is a bit ambiguous. We know he's playing Kang at some point and he says he has been referred to as a "conqueror," but he's also wearing a simplified version of the Immortus costume and is called He Who Remains (this is also how he is credited at the end of the episode). It seems like Marvel Studios is rolling several different time-related characters into one being, and all of the different versions of said character will be played by Majors.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Regardless of which version of Maybe-Kang was featured in this episode, Majors put on an absolute clinic. He Who Remains is easily one of the strangest and most unexpected characters to arrive in the MCU in some time, and Majors brought all of the necessary range to make it work.

The introduction of Majors to the MCU couldn't come at a better time. The actor has taken off in recent years, stealing scenes in big projects like Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. His MCU debut comes just a day after earning an Emmy nomination for his performance in Lovecraft Country. And he is set to star in The Harder They Fall, a Western hitting Netflix later this year.

Jonathan Majors' star is shining brighter and brighter by the day, and his future in the MCU is filled with nothing but promise.