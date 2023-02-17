Marvel Fans Think Loki Just Hinted At Kang
Did Loki drop some big hints about Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Fans certainly seem to think so. On the eve of Loki episode 4's release, social media is lighting up with renewed buzz about the Marvel fan theory that Kang's introduction is unfolding in Loki, right in front of our very eyes. It's a theory we've broken down extensively, discussing why Kang appearing in or influencing Loki actually makes a whole lot of sense. Right now Marvel fans are putting together all the clues and breadcrumbs that they think point to Kang's presence in Loki - take a look at those, below.
With Tom Hiddleston promising that Loki Episode 4 will really shake things up, Marvel fans should be ready for anything to happen - including getting a visit from Kang!
Who Are The Time-Keepers?
okay so where’s AST (the female TK) in this poster? Cuz the one in the center looks nothing like AST…. It resembles Kang. maybe he replaced AST in the show?— Brenton (@dcuverse) June 29, 2021
Also notice how in the animation, all the 3 TK have the gem on their head, but the TK in the middle doesn’t have it here pic.twitter.com/i3YVODsXcW
One of the most popular Marvel fan theories out there is that Kang has killed and/or replaced the Time-Keepers that run the Time Variance Authority. One of the biggest hints about that may be the closer looks at the Time-Keepers statues in the TVA; a few of the designs are a little too Kang-like, no?prevnext
Looks Like Kang
Making a poster featuring the Time Keeper statue that looks suspiciously similar to Kang the Conqueror. 🤔 #Loki https://t.co/AMqT7LbPzv— Chris Chenard (@Sixchr) June 29, 2021
Take a look at this new Loki Time-Keepers poster - do you see a Kang resemblance?prevnext
Looks Like Majors
Me too. Plus they’re essentially describing Kang when they discuss the time keepers, it’s him.— Ransack Magnus (@AxlWason) June 29, 2021
It's not just that the Time-Keepers totems around the TVA look like Kang - some of them actually look like Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, who has already been cast as Kang, for the upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Hard coincidence to ignore.prevnext
The Bad Guardian
El más reciente póster de #Loki
Es casi seguro que uno de los Guardianes del Tiempo sea el villano Kang pic.twitter.com/UvvwhmFzHu— Jonathan Eslui (@JonathanEslui) June 29, 2021
Another popular Marvel fan theory is that the MCU version of Kang will be a Time-Keeper who went rogue or had one of his variants go rogue and become a multiverse-conquering despot, named Kang. Loosely translated, the fan above concludes that " It is almost certain that one of the Guardians of Time is the villain Kang". We may soon find out!prevnext
Waiting For The Time-Keepers
Waiting for Time Keepers to show up soon in #Loki and maybe the middle one "KANG"🤫 pic.twitter.com/a7YpybK4PE— MD AFFAN AFSAR (@affan_afsar) June 29, 2021
Don't Fail, Loki
If they're introducing Kang into the MCU and don't have at least an easter egg or some other reference in a show all about time keepers and time variants and sacred timelines and whatnot, that'd be a huge fail. https://t.co/ea7igMd3Hl— Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) June 29, 2021
Can't Change My Mind
Kang the Conquerer has to be in on the Timekeepers. Can’t change my mind. pic.twitter.com/9Xe3cVwQtG— Major BS 🎸🎵⚾️ (@BenChiTownKid98) June 29, 2021
How We Gonna React?
When Ravonna goes in to see the time keepers tonight and there’s only one chair instead of three in their office, and it slowly turns around and it’s kang pic.twitter.com/NpBUOY9ebz— Joshua (@WANDASCURSE) June 29, 2021
If the Kang reveal happens in Loki Episode 4 (or 5, or 6...) how are you going to react?
