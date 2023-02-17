Marvel Fans Think Loki Just Hinted At Kang

By Kofi Outlaw

Did Loki drop some big hints about Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Fans certainly seem to think so. On the eve of Loki episode 4's release, social media is lighting up with renewed buzz about the Marvel fan theory that Kang's introduction is unfolding in Loki, right in front of our very eyes. It's a theory we've broken down extensively, discussing why Kang appearing in or influencing Loki actually makes a whole lot of sense. Right now Marvel fans are putting together all the clues and breadcrumbs that they think point to Kang's presence in Loki - take a look at those, below.

With Tom Hiddleston promising that Loki Episode 4 will really shake things up, Marvel fans should be ready for anything to happen - including getting a visit from Kang!

Who Are The Time-Keepers?

One of the most popular Marvel fan theories out there is that Kang has killed and/or replaced the Time-Keepers that run the Time Variance Authority. One of the biggest hints about that may be the closer looks at the Time-Keepers statues in the TVA; a few of the designs are a little too Kang-like, no? 

Looks Like Kang

Take a look at this new Loki Time-Keepers poster - do you see a Kang resemblance? 

Looks Like Majors

It's not just that the Time-Keepers totems around the TVA look like Kang - some of them actually look like Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, who has already been cast as Kang, for the upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Hard coincidence to ignore. 

The Bad Guardian

Another popular Marvel fan theory is that the MCU version of Kang will be a Time-Keeper who went rogue or had one of his variants go rogue and become a multiverse-conquering despot, named Kang. Loosely translated, the fan above concludes that " It is almost certain that one of the Guardians of Time is the villain Kang". We may soon find out! 

Waiting For The Time-Keepers

Ironic isn't it? The masters of time are keeping us all waiting! And when they do show up... 

Don't Fail, Loki

At this point, if Loki isn't somehow tied to Kang the Conqueror or one of his variants (Immortus), a lot of Marvel fans are going to be disappointed. 

Can't Change My Mind

This idea of Kang being connected to Loki's Time-Keepers is really beginning to set in. We've personally written too many Loki Kang theories to turn back - how about you? 

How We Gonna React?

If the Kang reveal happens in Loki Episode 4 (or 5, or 6...) how are you going to react? 

Loki streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+. 

