Marvel Fans Think Loki Just Hinted At Kang

Did Loki drop some big hints about Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Fans certainly seem to think so. On the eve of Loki episode 4's release, social media is lighting up with renewed buzz about the Marvel fan theory that Kang's introduction is unfolding in Loki, right in front of our very eyes. It's a theory we've broken down extensively, discussing why Kang appearing in or influencing Loki actually makes a whole lot of sense. Right now Marvel fans are putting together all the clues and breadcrumbs that they think point to Kang's presence in Loki - take a look at those, below.

With Tom Hiddleston promising that Loki Episode 4 will really shake things up, Marvel fans should be ready for anything to happen - including getting a visit from Kang!