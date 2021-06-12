Loki: Did Kang Kill the Time-Keepers?

✖

Kang the Conqueror will soon arrive. In fact, the character's presence may soon be felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the arrival of Disney+'s Loki. We've speculated for quite some time we could soon see the character, and maybe — just maybe — he's the overarching villain of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series. Thanks to the show's plot surrounding time travel and a few of the characters involved, it's evident the show is inching ever-so-slowly towards the character, but the question remains — how will it get from Point A to Point B?

Perhaps it involves Kang killing the Time-Keepers and taking control of the TVA. Put on your tinfoil hat, because we're diving right into the theory-fueled sacred timeline to sort things out.

Something's amiss at the Time Variance Authority. According to the show, the Time-Keepers exist to watch over one single timeline — the Sacred Timeline. Because of this, the TVA solely exists to prune branches off the main timeline. After a nexus event happens, TVA agents mobilize and "reset" that timeline, using their technology to essentially nuke that timeline so that it won't grow to the point it becomes its own reality.

Technically, this means that in the blink of an eye, the TVA ends up killing upwards of trillions across that respective universe — all for the good of the Sacred Timeline.

So, what does Kang have to do with all of this?

While the Time-Keepers aren't exactly heroes in their own right in the Marvel source material, Kang is often depicted as a more villainous individual than the group. Furthermore, the comic version of the Time-Keepers looks after multiple realities as opposed to one singular timeline.

How about this — Kang either killed or imprisoned the Time-Keepers so that he'd be able to control the timeline. Maybe that's why the TVA is so focused on pruning timelines before they reach the "Red Line." If they reach that point, the multiple timelines become too much for a character like Kang to watch over since he bit off more than he can chew.

Maybe he's afraid of the branch timelines getting to the red line because then, somehow alternate reality Time-Keepers will be able to manifest him and stop his villainous mission, whatever that may be.

Admittedly, that's a pretty big leap from where we are now to seeing Kang in live-action, but we've got to connect the dots somehow. All we know now is that Kang's acquaintance — sometimes lover — Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) appears to be in control of the TVA, which pumps out propaganda any chance it can.

Regardless of what you think about the involvement of Kang, there's definitely more than meets the eye with the TVA.

