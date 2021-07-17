Loki Director Teases Ideas for Season 2

✖

Kate Herron is done with Loki. After directing all six episodes for the show's first season, the filmmaker announced on Friday she's parting from the series as it moves into Season 2 and beyond. Even then, the helmer still says she has plenty of ideas of what she'd like to see from Tom Hiddleston's eponymous trickster and the rest of the show's ensemble as the show moves along.

Standing out above the rest, Herron says, is Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Ravonna Renslayer. In a new interview with Variety, Herron revealed she needs to know more about Mbatha-Raw's mysterious character, especially her time outside the Time Variance Authority.

“I love her,” Herron told the trade. “Gugu used to always call her an indoor girl, which made me laugh, but she is. She’s in the office, but she used to be this kick-ass Hunter. So I’m like, Okay, well, where’s her path going?”

“I was like, we shouldn’t see her memories,” the director added. “It’s a character that thought they had power and realizes they have no power. It felt really powerful to at least give her some power in that scenario. The memories are private. They’re hers. Also as a fan, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, who is she?!'”

Then she pivoted to the two Lokis that served as the protagonists for the show. As Herron points out, Loki is now stranded in a separate reality while Sylvie remains at the end of time, having just killed Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains.

“And obviously, you know, Loki and Sylvie?” Herron continued. “He’s in a completely different reality. What’s going to happen to him? How will he get back? Or will he get back? And where’s Sylvie? She’s still in the Citadel? And the multiverse of it all. What the hell is going to happen?!”

She concluded, “So I think there’s so many questions to be answered, and so much more road to travel with all our characters. You know, I’m really proud that I got to set up Loki’s story here. But there’s so many different aspects of his identity and personality that’s yet to be explored. I’m excited to see where it goes.”

