Loki Fans Think Showrunner Is Leaving Show After Cryptic Tweet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is Hollywood's largest franchise, with a fanbase of millions of feverish fans all around the globe. Some of those fans hopped into overdrive Saturday evening after Loki writer Michael Waldron posted a cryptic tweet seemingly suggesting he could be done with the series — or so fans think.

Waldron's tweet included no words, only a screenshot of the series itself with the eponymous Asgardian looking at the "End of File" text in the TVA theater. As you might expect, fans quickly sprang into assumptions, thinking this signaled Waldron's time on the show has also come to an end, just over 24 hours after Loki helmer Kate Herron revealed she's also stepping away from the series.

“I’m not returning,” Herron previously confirmed with Deadline. “I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

ComicBook.com has reached out to Disney for comment on Waldron's status, though a comment was not available by press time.

Keep scrolling to think what Loki fans are saying.