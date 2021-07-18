Loki Fans Think Showrunner Is Leaving Show After Cryptic Tweet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is Hollywood's largest franchise, with a fanbase of millions of feverish fans all around the globe. Some of those fans hopped into overdrive Saturday evening after Loki writer Michael Waldron posted a cryptic tweet seemingly suggesting he could be done with the series — or so fans think.
Waldron's tweet included no words, only a screenshot of the series itself with the eponymous Asgardian looking at the "End of File" text in the TVA theater. As you might expect, fans quickly sprang into assumptions, thinking this signaled Waldron's time on the show has also come to an end, just over 24 hours after Loki helmer Kate Herron revealed she's also stepping away from the series.
“I’m not returning,” Herron previously confirmed with Deadline. “I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”
July 17, 2021
ComicBook.com has reached out to Disney for comment on Waldron's status, though a comment was not available by press time.
Praying He Stays
Praying he sticks with Marvel for a bit bc the writing was actually good for once 🙏 https://t.co/7jbBfxvsWg— cooper ☾ (@coopgiants2013) July 18, 2021
Hell of a Writer
idk what’s going on but michael is a hell of a writer. can’t wait to see what he did for Doctor Strange 2 https://t.co/Ke6PtlgHvy— J (@greatguyj) July 17, 2021
Crushed It
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Crushed it, dude. Crushed it. https://t.co/WGQbY5C8N2— Chase Dunnette (@ChaseDunnette) July 17, 2021
Writer for the Job
The writer for the job. You did great. https://t.co/4heRBZCU79— The Wayfinder Podcast (@WayfinderPod) July 17, 2021
No Bad News
Michael, I can't handle any bad news right now, so this better just be a reference to the end of season 1 https://t.co/Vg14wl4Lon— ash; goddess of mischief (@chaoticsylvie) July 18, 2021
What??
WHAT DOES IT MEAN https://t.co/R4Vrrjb1tx pic.twitter.com/cu26pFLx27— debbie 🗡 sylvie’s pr manager (@syIviesdagger) July 17, 2021
Please Come Back
What does this mean?— ᴇʟᴇ ʙᴀᴛᴄʜꜱ ۞ (@ElenneMigo) July 17, 2021
You can't leave too? Not when you all make me care about Loki for the first time in 10 years. You did that! @iamkateherron @MrEricMartin and the rest of the team! you need to continue Loki and Sylvie's journey! 😭 plz? 🥺 https://t.co/miIstmNRoO
