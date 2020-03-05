Loki Rumored to Add The Walking Dead Star to Cast

Anticipation is high for Disney’s new slate of Disney+ series, including the new adventures of Loki, which will pick up where Avengers: Endgame left off. We’ve started to see set photos from Loki pop up here and there, showing Tom Hiddleston interacting with the Time Variance Authority, but not all of the reveals have come from the set. IMDb Pro updated their website this morning and GWW noticed that they added a new actress to the show, which turned out to be The Walking Dead’s Cailey Fleming. According to the site, Fleming will play the character of Young Sylvie, and it’s not hard to draw the line to Sylvie Lushton, who in the comics is the Enchantress.

Fans will know Fleming from several projects, but most notably AMC’s The Walking Dead, where she plays Judith Grimes. She’s also starred in shows like Creepshow and played the role of young Rey in The Force Awakens.

As for her role in the show, if it follows the comics Sylvie will become the Enchantress, and it will be due to Loki. In the comics, Loki gave Sylvie Lushton her powers, and he did it just to cause more mischief. To be fair, that is pretty much what he does. She then took inspiration from Amora the Enchantress in her name and look. She would join the Young Avengers and then the Young Masters and is immensely powerful.

She can manipulate minds, teleport, and has the ability of transmutation. Unlike the person she is inspired by though she had practically no training in her powers, so if Loki does give her powers in the show, expect to see some chaos.

