Loki Season 2 Set Video May Tease Jet Ski Shenanigans

Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) might finally find himself on top of a jet ski before too long. A new video from the set of Loki Season Two seems to suggest the watercraft playing at least some kind of role in the show's next batch of episodes. In the brief clip shared to Instagram, Tom Hiddleston's eponymous Asgardian can be seen filming two takes near Wembley's Ace Cafe. On the wall of the set, you can see an advertisement for Piranaha Jet Skis.

In the clip shared, only Hiddleston is visible and Wilson is nowhere to be found, likely still stateside helping promote his new feature Secret Headquarters.

Though Kate Herron isn't directing the second season of the series, the filmmaker told Collider last year that she hoped Mobius would get to ride a jetski in the show's sophomore outing.

"So I guess that's the task, right? Of whoever directs it next, they have to get him on his jet ski," Herron told the website.

"If that's not the opening of Season 2... But yeah, it was funny, actually, because I think me and the writers and everyone who worked on the show, we were also delighted because, obviously, seeing everyone, they loved the jet skis," the filmmaker added before revealing the show was simply just too busy the way it was to include any type of jetski scene. "And we were like, 'There was so much stuff,' and we were like, 'Oh, man.' Because we all knew, obviously, he was not going to be on one. So I think definitely; I'm sure that will be a treat for the next season."

Loki Season One is now streaming on Disney+, while the second season has yet to set a release date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.