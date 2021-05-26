Marvel Releases Loki Character Posters

By Jamie Lovett

Marvel Studios has released a set of new character posters from the upcoming Disney+ streaming series Loki. The posters feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. You can see all four posters and some past posters released for the series below. These posters come on the same day that Marvel revealed new photos from the series. Marvel continues to ramp up its promotional efforts for the series ahead of its debut with new promotional pieces and footage to build the excitement.

The Loki series follows the version of the god of mischief who escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. He didn't get far as the Time Variance Authority then picked him up and plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers Marvel Studios the opportunity to introduce new versions of its iconic characters from across the multiverse.

Michael Waldron is the head writer of Loki after developing the series for Disney+. Kate Herron directs the six-episode series. The cast also includes Richard E. Grant.

Are you excited about Loki's debut? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Loki premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Loki
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
prevnext

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Mobius M Mobius
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
prevnext

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
prevnext

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
prevnext

Loki Poster

Loki Series Poster
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
prevnext

Loki as TVA Prisoner Poster

Loki TVA Prisoner
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
prevnext

Loki Logo

Loki Logo
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
prev
Start the Conversation

of