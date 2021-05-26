Marvel Releases Loki Character Posters

Marvel Studios has released a set of new character posters from the upcoming Disney+ streaming series Loki. The posters feature Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. You can see all four posters and some past posters released for the series below. These posters come on the same day that Marvel revealed new photos from the series. Marvel continues to ramp up its promotional efforts for the series ahead of its debut with new promotional pieces and footage to build the excitement.

The Loki series follows the version of the god of mischief who escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. He didn't get far as the Time Variance Authority then picked him up and plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers Marvel Studios the opportunity to introduce new versions of its iconic characters from across the multiverse.

Michael Waldron is the head writer of Loki after developing the series for Disney+. Kate Herron directs the six-episode series. The cast also includes Richard E. Grant.

Are you excited about Loki's debut? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Loki premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th.