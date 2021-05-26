Marvel's Loki: New Look Photos of Disney+ Show Released

✖

Marvel Studios has released three new images from the upcoming Loki streaming series on Disney+, released via Total Film, which also has Loki on its latest print cover. The images offer new looks at Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, as well as a behind-the-scenes shot of director Kate Waldron working with Hiddleston and Wilson. You can take a look below. Marvel Studios is ramping up the promotional effort for Loki ahead of its streaming debut in a couple of weeks, releasing new posters and footage to build the hype.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston said of reprising his Marvel role during an interview with MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

This version of Loki is an offshoot of the original, created when he escaped from the Avengers' custody with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. The Time Variance Authority then picked him up and, through the streaming series, put him to work fixing the timeline he broke. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says that setup gives the series the chance to introduce and explore new versions of familiar characters from throughout the Marvel multiverse.

"Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular," Feige told Entertainment Weekly. He did not comment on whether Loki would feature in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief for a new series set after Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs, and Michael Waldron serves as head writer.

Tom Hiddleston leads the show as the titular villain. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Are you excited about Loki's debut? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Loki premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th. You'll be able to watch it right here.

