Loki’s Shocking Romance Has Marvel Fans REACTING

Loki's fourth episode, "The Nexus Event," was released on Disney+ today and it featured everything from big reveals to fun cameos, but there's one moment that really has the Internet talking. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! At the beginning of the episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) accept their fate on Lamentis and prepare to die in the apocalypse. However, a "Nexus Event" allowed the Time Variance Authority to find Loki and Sylvie just in time. The event in question appears to be Loki developing feelings for his Variant self, which has caused some major debates online.

While some people think it's "incestual" for two Lokis to get together, others argue that it makes perfect sense for Loki, a character who has certainly proved time and time again just how much he enjoys his own company. Basically, it comes down to that age-old Internet debate of would you hook up with your clone. While Sylvie isn't actually a clone of Loki, a Variant is a similar concept, so it's creating a similar debate. At the end of the episode, it appeared Loki was about to confess feelings for Sylvie, but nothing actually happened between the characters due to some interference by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). While many are debating whether or not the romance is right or wrong, some fans aren't even convinced Loki was about to express romantic feelings. Either way, the ship wars are in full force.

While some people are rooting for Sylvie and Loki, others are strictly Team Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki. You can check out some of the reactions to "The Nexus Event" below...