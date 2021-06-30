Loki’s Shocking Romance Has Marvel Fans REACTING
Loki's fourth episode, "The Nexus Event," was released on Disney+ today and it featured everything from big reveals to fun cameos, but there's one moment that really has the Internet talking. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! At the beginning of the episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) accept their fate on Lamentis and prepare to die in the apocalypse. However, a "Nexus Event" allowed the Time Variance Authority to find Loki and Sylvie just in time. The event in question appears to be Loki developing feelings for his Variant self, which has caused some major debates online.
While some people think it's "incestual" for two Lokis to get together, others argue that it makes perfect sense for Loki, a character who has certainly proved time and time again just how much he enjoys his own company. Basically, it comes down to that age-old Internet debate of would you hook up with your clone. While Sylvie isn't actually a clone of Loki, a Variant is a similar concept, so it's creating a similar debate. At the end of the episode, it appeared Loki was about to confess feelings for Sylvie, but nothing actually happened between the characters due to some interference by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). While many are debating whether or not the romance is right or wrong, some fans aren't even convinced Loki was about to express romantic feelings. Either way, the ship wars are in full force.
While some people are rooting for Sylvie and Loki, others are strictly Team Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki. You can check out some of the reactions to "The Nexus Event" below...
Team Pro
Ladies and Gentlemen - may I present the best ship in the entirety of the MCU: #Loki and #Sylvie pic.twitter.com/IdCd6YZeWX— Beth Gambotto-Burke (@BethGambotto) June 30, 2021
Team Con
whoever thought it was a good idea to make loki and sylvie a thing, count your days. pic.twitter.com/FSIasuYP2P— dee | loki spoilers ४ (@CLARKAVOY) June 30, 2021
Classic Loki
#loki spoiler. It’s LOKI, people. Of course he would. pic.twitter.com/QbF7TvXyaC— Plantfriend 🌹 blm (@kerstengodfrey) June 30, 2021
A Different Direction
More #Loki spoilers
There still isn't any reason to think Loki/Sylvie is romantic. She's all he had left and is basically family. He loved Thor as a sibling. It makes sense he would love and connect with Sylvie even more. It isn't romantic. It isn't incest. He can still care.— Eliot Kate 🌈 (@ItsEliotKate) June 30, 2021
The "Before Sunrise" Argument
#Loki ‘s head writer literally listed one of the most romantic movies of all time for inspiration on the series and y’all don’t want me to ship them? i gotta laugh lol it’s ALL in the text baby, just put ur braincells to work 🖤 pic.twitter.com/V39QSTdrGW— debbie 🌈 #freeBritney (@gvnegirI) June 30, 2021
Hard Pass
get me OUT OF HERE I DONT WANT LOKI X SYLVIE GET ME OUTTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/1sKItjpDaG— aria ४ loki spoilers (@wintrverse) June 30, 2021
Strong Case
quick reminder that #sylvie ‘s gender was written “female” not genderfluid and her being born as a female was what created the nexus event.— G ४LOKI ERA (@lokicxo) June 30, 2021
therefore #loki is NOT FALLING FOR THE FEMALE VERSION OF EXACT HIMSELF.
they had different lives, different paths, different everything. pic.twitter.com/JM8r6BWbIp
Counterpoint
#loki— jas ✨ (@mculokii) June 30, 2021
Self Love
#Loki #loki spoilers— jenna ☾ (@jennarpollard) June 30, 2021
My Two Cents
I would absolutely fall for a Variant me SORRY NOT SORRY. #Loki— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 30, 2021
We Know Where Ravonna Stands
#Loki spoilers— wandasbestie (@Wandassadness) June 30, 2021
In Conclusion
hot people don’t care who loki ends up with they just want him to be happy😌 #Loki pic.twitter.com/xxe9gyOHdv— maddie ✰ loki spoilers!! (@sylvieofasgard) June 30, 2021
How do you feel about the idea of Loki and Sylvie? Do you think it's headed in a romantic direction and if so, do you ship it? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!0comments
New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.
