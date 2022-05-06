Loki Brings Back Marvel Movie Character For Hilarious Cameo in Episode 4

✖

The fourth episode of Loki, "The Nexus Event," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured a lot of excitement and reveals. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The episode saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) back in the clutches of the TVA and an attempt to get information out of Loki led to a pretty fun Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo. Loki became stuck in an unfortunate time loop in which Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) berates him and beats him for cutting her hair as a joke.

This Loki episode marks Alexander's first time in a Marvel project since she appeared in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD in 2014 and 2015. Before that, she was last seen on the big screen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, which marked her second film appearance after 2011's Thor. Alexander took to Instagram this morning to tease her appearance. You can check out the post, which features Alexander with a TVA mug, below:

While the return of Lady Sif on Loki was a surprise, fans did already know that the character would be making her long-awaited return to the MCU. In March, Alexander wrapped filming her role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will also see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also recently announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor revealed in April that he will be playing Zeus. Unfortunately, Hiddleston is not expected to return as Loki in the film.

"We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston revealed to Empire Magazine (via Digital Spy).

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

