Marvel Fans Aren’t Sure How to Feel About the Loki Logo

Marvel Studios provided updates on a wide array of projects during yesterday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, and one detail appears to have fans feeling a lot of emotions. Among the announcements was a release window for Disney+‘s Loki series, as well as a brand new official logo.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ntb8g9SSwq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The series will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the God of Mischief, after he managed to escape with the Tesseract in an alternate timeline spawned by Avengers: Endgame. While that concept is pretty intriguing, the logo – and the wide array of fonts it uses – has made fans feel conflicted.

Some think that the logo is a perfect distillation of the energy that Loki brings to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while others are befuddled by the graphic design work on display. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Pick a Font

To whoever made the loki logo; make up your damn mind. pic.twitter.com/FVCa21dt9z — gwen (@aestheticIoki) July 21, 2019

It’s Uncanny

Oop

the new loki logo looks like me playing with microsoft word 2008’s fonts when i was a child pic.twitter.com/w3SUgqkIR4 — chi ✪ (@buckystony) July 21, 2019

Not Happy

thinking about how they gave loki THAT logo pic.twitter.com/rPQR6Oz0IU — 𝔟𝔩𝔞𝔦𝔯 ‎⎊ (@necroqhilia) July 21, 2019

Content

loki has a new logo so i can breathe again #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/lsrAYuJuW5 — erin is spamming bc of #marvelSDCC (@erinsmutual) July 21, 2019

So Much Chaotic Energy

this logo is as chaotic as loki pic.twitter.com/gkIVdXapz1 — katie 𐋀 (@capsquartet) July 21, 2019

Yes To All

Graphic designer: What font should I use for the Loki logo



Marvel Studios:Sure! pic.twitter.com/OCgtKhbThz — 🎙Tyler🎙 (@TylerMRadio) July 21, 2019

A+

The LOKI logo reminds me of a ransom letter — which is 100% accurate because now I have to give into their demands and subscribe to Disney+ #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/nGix24VMUX — Ryan (@Murraypalooza) July 21, 2019

Can’t Unsee It

wow that logo for the Loki series is really something special! pic.twitter.com/XagfUPkccL — AJC (@CarsForThePSP) July 21, 2019

That’s One Way to Look at It