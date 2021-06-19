Loki: Does The TVA Look Familiar? The Real-World Location Is An Atlanta Hotel

✖

If you were watching the most recent episode of Loki on Disney+ and thought to yourself "Wow, that spot with the TVA elevator looks both amazing and familiar," you're not alone. Attendees of Dragon Con in Atlanta will easily recognize that elevator and the many floors of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis as being the location used for that specific shot (though the Time Keepers' statues are a post-production addition). If it looks familiar to those that haven't been to the Georgia capital, you may have also seen it on the big screen before in both The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

It's also worth noting that though this marks the first official time that the Atlanta Marriott has been featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, a shot featuring the same unique architecture was also used in the trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming. One shot featuring Michael Keaton's Vulture had a similar view of the 50 story hotel, but was only seen in the marketing and not present in the final-cut of the 2017 feature film. Other movies that included the Atlanta Marriott as a shooting location were the Denzel Washington-starring Flight, and even the first Hannibal Lecter movie, Manhunter.

Atlanta has become a major production hub for Marvel Studios starting with 2015's Ant-Man and the construction of the Atlanta Pinewood Studios facility in the peach state. The Paul Rudd-starring movie was the first film to shoot in that studio and would be followed by other major Marvel productions including Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, plus Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Recently all of the Marvel Studios Disney+ TV shows, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, have all shot in Atlanta as well with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk currently filming on location in Georgia. Spider-Man: No Way Home also set up shop in Georgia again with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also scheduled to return.

Though not confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios, it has been rumored that a second season of Loki may already be in the works for Disney+. This would be a major departure for Marvel's plans for their other TV shows that have premiered already, both of which will seemingly be one time affairs. Should Loki return for season two, and the format of working with the TVA continue, the crew at Marvel could very well return to Atlanta's Marriott for another plate shot or two.

Loki debuts new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday.

