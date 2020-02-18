Loki: Is Owen Wilson Playing Kang?

For the past few weeks, we’ve known Owen Wilson is joining Disney+’s Loki, starring opposite long-time MCU actor Tom Hiddleston. His involvement with the series has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, meaning his role in the series has yet to be revealed. In turn, it’s led to speculation the Oscar-nominated actor and screenwriter could be playing a major Marvel character. Earlier this week, rumors started circulating the series could, in fact, be featuring Kang the Conqueror as its over-arching antagonist.

Now, there are those that think Wilson could be playing the longtime Fantastic Four villain. The latest chatter is rooted in a speculative piece by scooper Charles Murphy, who’s drawing lines between the actor and the role. Though far from confirmation or claiming it as an exclusive, Murphy suggests there has been some evidence Marvel is going great lengths to protect the actor’s role.

As the series continues through principal photography and begins to film on location, it’s said Marvel is going to great lengths to prevent any and all spoilers leaking through set paparazzi, a hazard anytime a studio films on outdoors set pieces. Next, Murphy claims Wilson’s contract includes additional movie appearances.

“As I said, film options are likely the case for many cast members but I do find it interesting that Wilson’s contract leaves it open ended,” Murphy says. “It indicates to me that not only can we possibly rule out an obscure character like Justice Peace or another member of the TVA, but also that Marvel Studios wants to lock Wilson into place for the next 3-5 years but, at this point, they aren’t locked in as to what films they might use him in.”

On paper, Wilson playing Kang might be a reach; but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from Marvel, it’s that the studio doesn’t spare an expense when it comes to the villains.

Loki is due to hit Disney+ next spring.

Who do you think Wilson is playing in Loki? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!