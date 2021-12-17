Loki Writer Confirms Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home Change the MCU

✖

It's just a matter of time before the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is upon us. In fact, now that the first episode of Loki has introduced the Time Variance Authority and the world of multiple timelines to the Marvel Studios franchise, one could make the argument it's already here. Once Loki wraps up next month, the idea of the multiverse will pick back up this December when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, and continue next March in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Loki screenwriter Michael Waldron, both of the features will have long-lasting ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Oh boy," the Loki scribe told Collider when asked about the importance of the features. "You're right. I think that you don't bring Sam Raimi on to make a movie unless it's going to be a big movie."

Waldron was responding to a question that suggested Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3 would have "a dramatic impact on the MCU." Coincidentally enough, the Loki writer also wrote the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Well, I think one of the joys of being a writer in the Marvel world is getting to make terrible messes and leave them for your predecessors. Although, occasionally, you find yourself being your own predecessor," Waldron said elsewhere in the same discussion. "For instance, you write the Loki show and then you end up writing Dr. Strange 2, having to clean up your own mess and that can be a lot of fun."

"It's certainly important to define the rules, the background, the history of this organization, as much as we can to tell the story. But ultimately, all that's canon is what winds up on camera," he added. "So everything between those lines is open for interpretation, changing and everything. It's like somebody wants to do a story with the TVA moving forward, certainly we can have a conversation and I can tell them, 'Hey, here's what I thought maybe it would be," but that's their thing, at that point, and they should take it in their own direction.'"

