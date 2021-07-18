Loki Director Reveals the Origin of the MCU’s Thanos Copter Easter Egg

✖

The first season of Loki has come to an end, but there was so much to enjoy and discover during the six-episode Disney+ series from Marvel Studios. Fans of Marvel were especially thrilled by the show's penultimate episode, which featured a bunch of easter eggs ranging from MCU references to fun nods to the comic books. One exciting addition was that of the Thanos Copter, which was first seen in 1979's Spidey Super Stories #39 when Thanos tried to retrieve a Cosmic Cube from Hellcat and flew into action in a one-man helicopter. During a recent chat with For All Nerds TV, director Kate Herron talked about how the easter egg came to be.

"I was just so pleased with just all of the fun easter eggs we managed to get into Episode 5. I can’t take credit for all of them because it was definitely a collaborative team effort. For example, the Thanos Copter, Kevin Wright, my executive producer, that was him. I didn’t know about that, and I remember he told me about it and I was like, ‘That’s so funny. We have to, can we put that in there?’ And they [Marvel] were like, ‘Yeah, we totally can.’ So I think that was really fun, and Throg obviously, getting him in," Herron shared.

While fans were sad to see this season of Loki come to an end, the finale's end credits confirmed the show has been renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, it was also revealed this week that Herron will not be a part of the follow-up season. The show was originally meant to be a limited series, so Herron is already "working on some other stuff yet to be announced."

After the finale aired, Tom Hiddleston (Loki) spoke with Marvel.com and shared how "grateful" he is to be getting another season.

"I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities," Hiddleston shared. "We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started." He added, "I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2 ... I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more."

The finale of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.