Loki Season 2 Episode 1: Who Is On the Phone?

The first episode of Loki Season 2 made its premiere on Thursday, and it left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans shook. The episode reintroduced Disney+ audiences to the plight of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his allies and adversaries at the Time Variance Authority, all while teeing up the larger threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Now that Loki's premiere is out into the world, it is provoking quite a bit of speculation — with one scene, in particular, raising some major questions. Spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Loki below! Only look if you want to know!

Towards the end of the episode, Loki accidentally time slips far beyond his expectations, seeing a future where the Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) is trying to pry open an elevator. During this stint in the future, Loki keeps hearing the ominous ringing of a phone, but we do not hear who is on the other side of the call.

Who Is On the Phone in Loki?

At this point, nearly every member of Loki's ensemble could be responsible for that phone call — even Loki himself. The season premiere already made strides to show a kind of accidental butterfly effect that can occur in the TVA, when Loki accidentally time-slipped back to the past, meeting Ouroborous (Ke Huy Quan) and influencing his memories — and his wide array of TVA gadgets — in the present day.

And of course, we can't rule out the possibility of the phone call being tied to a variant of Kang, especially given his plans for the multiverse. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, it's not out of the question that the phone call — and this desolate future — could all be part of Kang's machinations.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

